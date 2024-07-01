stock photo similar to Ice Pop
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%

Ice Pop

aka Popsicle

Ice Pop is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Peach Crescendo. Ice Pop is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ice Pop effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ice Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Lovin’ in Her Eyes, Ice Pop features flavors like citrus, peach, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Ice Pop typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Ice Pop strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Hungry

Uplifted

Ice Pop strain helps with

  • Anxiety
  • Cramps
  • Insomnia
Ice Pop strain reviews5

July 1, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
I did take a previous reviewers thoughts and not smoke this one in the morning. I have felt no ill effects of headaches, which I suffer from tremendously.
Yesterday
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
This Some Heattt! First Review Ever Also. It Hits You Instantly With Heavy Euphoria & Happy Vibes , Smells Kinda Like Mangos To Me But You Deff Smell The Sour From The Tangie With The Peach In The Back! When The Smell First Hits Your Nose It’s Hella Funky In The Best Of Best Ways. I Love It So Much 🤙🏻💚🤝🏻
November 26, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
It's a good flower with lots of keef and burns very smooth, but it does make you really tired. I ended up only smoking it after around 8pm because otherwise I'd become too tired during the day, but it is a very relaxing smoke. Also found that if you smoke it during the day, it can sometimes give you a headache if you're already tired or trying to do other stuff. Would NOT say this is a good weed to try and do work on. If you want a strain that will give you a good rest at night, this is a great one, but otherwise I wouldn't recommend buying it.
Strain spotlight

Ice Pop strain genetics

Strain parent
Tg
Tangie
parent
Ice Pop
IcePop
Ice Pop