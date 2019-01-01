ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Master Kush and Granddaddy Purple were crossed by Anesia Seeds to create this high yielder. Iceberg is a strong indica with dense buds that give a strong body high and cerebral haze. Great as a concentrate, Iceberg delivers a fresh lemon and hashish flavor.

 

