Master Kush and Granddaddy Purple were crossed by Anesia Seeds to create this high yielder. Iceberg is a strong indica with dense buds that give a strong body high and cerebral haze. Great as a concentrate, Iceberg delivers a fresh lemon and hashish flavor.