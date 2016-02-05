We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 62%
Uplifted 59%
Focused 56%
Energetic 46%
Creative 43%
Inflammation 34%
Pain 31%
Depression 25%
Stress 25%
Fatigue 18%
Dizzy 6%
Dry eyes 6%
Dry mouth 6%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 3%
Reviews
49
rainyram
Member since 2017
This stuff is fire. It's a gentle, uplifted, cerebral high that deeply settles to a blissful stone in about five minutes. A good overall body buzz, with a effective improvement on focus, to the point where I feel a euphoric tunnel vision.
this strain is a clone only that was made from master kush crossed to pineapple thai, aficionado then wanted to put it in seed form and crossed it by mean Gene's pineapple which then put it in seed form, this is according to mean gene on a interview on youtube on Swami Selects channel, fyi
Works wonders on me physically and mentally. The flower I have is 1:1. Vaporizing it, there's a nice taste: earthy and piney with some fruitiness. Was not super potent but that lead to a nice, uplifting buzz where I felt my thinking shift in a positive direction. Was feeling tired after work and thi...
Tasty fruity almost on the inhale of my dab. On exhale I tasted slight pine on top of my tongue followed immediately with an earthy sweet aftertaste. Quite a well rounded sativa in my opinion. Flavor profile is interesting to say the least I thoroughly enjoyed it. Just took a dab and I am feeling th...
Wonderful for chronic pain. I would definitely classify this as a daytime use strain because when I used this the first time, I cleaned the entire house because it gave me so much motivation. The high is very mild and easy.