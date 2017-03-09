We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Industrial Plant.
Reviews
15
Bart8888
Member since 2018
Pretty good strain. Smells like bubblegum. Dinafem tends to have varieties that are extremely reliable and never overly potent. This may be a drawback for people who consume non-stop, but that's definitely not me. Industrial Plant has a low level of CBD and medium level of THC of about 12-14%. Whil...
One of the best Strains ever to get over Withdrawals.
Made one whole day without Methadone and only with Mother Earth forbidden strain. worked perfect.
But for sure the whole "level" wasn´t there anymore.
But anyway another peferct Strain for Pain issues !!!
I got horrible Attacs in the middle of th...
just on the verge of 5 stars.good strong hybrid,skunky,earthy,spicy w/ a hint of pine.very nice tight hard buds.pretty damn strong,guarantee u will like it if u try it.grown by Canna Herb Farms.the problem i have w/ this is the packaging,bud this nice should be given a little respect in it`s packagi...