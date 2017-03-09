ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Industrial Plant reviews

Avatar for Bart8888
Member since 2018
Pretty good strain. Smells like bubblegum. Dinafem tends to have varieties that are extremely reliable and never overly potent. This may be a drawback for people who consume non-stop, but that's definitely not me. Industrial Plant has a low level of CBD and medium level of THC of about 12-14%. Whil...
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for joadler
Member since 2018
Good to sleep but sometimes it makes you paranoid
Sleepy
Avatar for Mangokush666
Member since 2018
Very strong strain
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for tjsbr
Member since 2016
nice, strong effects...good for all day long
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Freakazoid
Member since 2016
One of the best Strains ever to get over Withdrawals. Made one whole day without Methadone and only with Mother Earth forbidden strain. worked perfect. But for sure the whole "level" wasn´t there anymore. But anyway another peferct Strain for Pain issues !!! I got horrible Attacs in the middle of th...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Futuropen
Member since 2016
Felt good, played games with friends. very uplifting went on to 4.20 am. Laughed a lot. Felt clear
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for vegetassj420
Member since 2016
Amazing strain, covered in crystal, great taste and smell and will make you go ape shit if you smoke a L. I definitely recommend it to all real smokers this is Top Shelf
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for moodyh750
Member since 2015
just on the verge of 5 stars.good strong hybrid,skunky,earthy,spicy w/ a hint of pine.very nice tight hard buds.pretty damn strong,guarantee u will like it if u try it.grown by Canna Herb Farms.the problem i have w/ this is the packaging,bud this nice should be given a little respect in it`s packagi...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy