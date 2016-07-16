We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I will definitely agree it hits me pretty quick and then in a little bit after it creeps up on me then I'm I'm feelin Great!! Taste great & not harsh hittin at all. Smells Great but if I leave the bag open on the table in front of me as I'm spacin the hell out the smell definitely starts to make...
Irene OG (AKA Irene Kush) is an Hybrid OG Phenotype containing 26% THC by West Coast Trading Company. A high energy cerebral buzz followed by body relaxation makes this a great Wake & Bake selection. The hard, light mossy green buds had golden undertones & trichomes with a few short amber pi...
Irene was pretty good to me, the first few days I smoked it I felt mild euphoria and strong levels of relaxation. A good strain if you still need to do things or go out. However, this strain only made me feel comfortable; whereas I enjoy a stimulating high as well!