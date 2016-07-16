ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Irene OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Irene OG.

Effects

47 people reported 368 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 53%
Creative 51%
Uplifted 51%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 29%
Stress 25%
ADD/ADHD 14%
PTSD 14%
Dry eyes 14%
Dry mouth 14%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

82

Avatar for Smokeologist
Member since 2016
Tastes amazing. Breaks up great. Smells good. Perfect for seasoned smokers.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for KapFirstKlass
Member since 2016
Great for the hustle and bustle of a hectic day. Ease on the anxiety and calms the nerves to help you focus and get threw you task at hand.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SkunKingJames
Member since 2018
Quick head buzz with the power to slump if needed. Considered a lunch break high doesn’t last long.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for SmokkeyMcPott
Member since 2019
Great burst of energy that stimulates the mind while leaving the body comfy and relaxed.. Good for pain relief.
Reported
feelings
Photos

Avatar for Mook26
Member since 2017
I will definitely agree it hits me pretty quick and then in a little bit after it creeps up on me then I'm I'm feelin Great!! Taste great &amp; not harsh hittin at all. Smells Great but if I leave the bag open on the table in front of me as I'm spacin the hell out the smell definitely starts to make...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for HoffaNigga
Member since 2015
I was so high I sat in the parking lot for about 20 mins tryna find my life 😂
Reported
feelings
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Irene OG (AKA Irene Kush) is an Hybrid OG Phenotype containing 26% THC by West Coast Trading Company. A high energy cerebral buzz followed by body relaxation makes this a great Wake &amp; Bake selection. The hard, light mossy green buds had golden undertones &amp; trichomes with a few short amber pi...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for CheefyKeefy
Member since 2019
Irene was pretty good to me, the first few days I smoked it I felt mild euphoria and strong levels of relaxation. A good strain if you still need to do things or go out. However, this strain only made me feel comfortable; whereas I enjoy a stimulating high as well!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed