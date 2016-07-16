ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 84 reviews

Irene OG

aka Irene Kush, Irene OG Kush

Irene OG

Irene OG is a sour-scented hybrid strain that is said to have originated in the United States' Deep South. Its genetics are a mystery to most, but rumor has it that Irene OG descended from California's OG Kush. Hints of its heritage are found in its earthy pine aroma, but this hybrid has a distinctive diesel smell that deviates from the typical OG flavor. The onset begins with a high-energy cerebral buzz and accelerated thoughts. Over time, Irene OG sinks into the rest of the body, balancing physical and mental relief.

Effects

47 people reported 368 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 53%
Creative 51%
Uplifted 51%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 29%
Stress 25%
ADD/ADHD 14%
PTSD 14%
Dry eyes 14%
Dry mouth 14%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

84

Avatar for Fadedbaee
Member since 2016
Irene is a grown ass woman and she WILL put her hands on you. Like Irene has hella domestic violence charges against her. Every time we get together she makes me lay down on the floor for hours... krazy girl.
ArousedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for waterfallwellnessSF
Member since 2011
I got this sample from a vendor and it's not too shabby. It has to be a cross of Master Kush because of the pungently sweet kick it has. Very cerebral with a slight body buzz. Good for wanting to be productive and creative. Recommended for daytime use and use for wanting to alleviate headaches and a...
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for pboyer
Member since 2013
Irene Kush is my current favorite medicine. It is the perfect combo of cerebral and body relaxation. I have fibromyalgia and chronic pain. It seems to do a great job of both. Would highly recommend this strain.
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for mommymustard
Member since 2015
dopest dope I ever smoked hands down. best luck finding this in southwest Atlanta, straight fire
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Bgoree6
Member since 2014
very good bud super relaxed high good to smoke with people
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Irene OG
First strain child
Dolla Sign OG Kush
child
Second strain child
Fruit Loop OG
child

