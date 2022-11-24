Irish Cannonball reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Irish Cannonball.
Irish Cannonball reviews
x........x
November 24, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
I like this strain a lot. Put me right dead snack in the middle at “sort of couch lock”. Mellow buzz, with some nice calming and stress relief effects.
r........c
February 3, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Sleepy, smelled like beef, uplifting, didn’t make me feel hungry
r........2
February 15, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I like this strain the first time I tried it was very easy going buzz, which made me sleep well. would definitely buy it again.