Irish Cannonball
IrC
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Pungent
Irish Cannonball effects are mostly calming.
Irish Cannonball strain reviews(4)
x........x
November 24, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
r........c
February 3, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
r........2
February 15, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry