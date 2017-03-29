ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Iron Triangle

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

Iron Triangle

Iron Triangle is an indica-dominant hybrid originating within the humid geometry created by Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. This red-eye inducing strain exhibits an aroma of lemon and fuel. Gupta Kush amps up the yield of its zesty buds and plants a firm foot in the cerebral head high while offering a stunning sedation. This balanced 50/50 hybrid created by Colorado Seed Inc. packs OG and Kush genetics that will slow even the most seasoned consumers.

Reviews

19

stranger325
Member since 2015
couch locked for hours! great stress relief!
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungry
rupamon
Member since 2017
Head tingling happy greatness with a smile!
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Laynek89
Member since 2016
this just became one of my favorite strains happy cant stop smiling everything is funnier this deffinitly an uplifting strain was not harsh on lungs also made me focus an body feels really heavy tingly sort of feeling is nice though this would help depression an pain anxiety as well potent as well l...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
SlanteyedShawn
Member since 2015
This Strain was just released at Infinite Wellness in FoCo today. This has just replaced Snoop OG as my favorite strain.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
ClearlyLiving
Member since 2016
I am a bone cancer patient, very painful. This strain truly has a "three punch" When you first take a toke you may think it's not that good. *WARNING, let it ride before doing more, just sit back, give it a minute... Shortly you feel a happy calming effect and then, WHAM it hits you with that knock ...
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxed
