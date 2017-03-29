Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Iron Triangle.
Reviews
18
FrostBeast666
Member since 2017
So I bought a joint of this back in August or September at my local dispensary. It was labeled as like 22% thc or somethin like that. Tasted terrible and didn’t really do anything for me. It was like a dud. Waste of money. Waste of gas to dispensary.
I am a bone cancer patient, very painful. This strain truly has a "three punch" When you first take a toke you may think it's not that good. *WARNING, let it ride before doing more, just sit back, give it a minute... Shortly you feel a happy calming effect and then, WHAM it hits you with that knock ...
Love, love, love! Fast acting. Head high but happy and relaxed. Neck, arms and legs heavy. Tingling in my body. A definite for anxiety, depression, insomnia and pain. I’m not ready to sack out yet but definitely want to float into sleep with this strain.