ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Iron Triangle
  4. Reviews

Iron Triangle reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Iron Triangle.

Reviews

18

Avatar for FrostBeast666
Member since 2017
So I bought a joint of this back in August or September at my local dispensary. It was labeled as like 22% thc or somethin like that. Tasted terrible and didn’t really do anything for me. It was like a dud. Waste of money. Waste of gas to dispensary.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ClearlyLiving
Member since 2016
I am a bone cancer patient, very painful. This strain truly has a "three punch" When you first take a toke you may think it's not that good. *WARNING, let it ride before doing more, just sit back, give it a minute... Shortly you feel a happy calming effect and then, WHAM it hits you with that knock ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for samtheman416
Member since 2018
Yepp, it'll give you a sedated feeling for sure.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Iron TriangleUser uploaded image of Iron TriangleUser uploaded image of Iron Triangle
Avatar for Grouch57
Member since 2016
Love, love, love! Fast acting. Head high but happy and relaxed. Neck, arms and legs heavy. Tingling in my body. A definite for anxiety, depression, insomnia and pain. I’m not ready to sack out yet but definitely want to float into sleep with this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for iheartbevo
Member since 2017
excellent for sinking into the couch. Both physical and mental pain are relaxed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for kerriberri
Member since 2017
Weow! Packs quite a punch ---but a very happy, uplifted one! 👍🏼😁
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for corninmypoopies
Member since 2018
this is a very bright, tingly high with heavy arms and legs...smelled good when the seal was broken. a little dryer than I like. I like it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted