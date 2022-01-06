stock photo similar to Island Honey
Sativa

Island Honey

Island Honey strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Focused

Island Honey strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Island Honey strain reviews5

January 6, 2022
Let's me be able to still function and have an elevated mood.
Today
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Those effects are true. Because I use the vape with that name and the plant 🪴 work in me like say here…but even too a lot weeds help me to go every day do number 2 on the bathroom 🚽. I started use weed in my 33 old and right now I have 41 and the help me to go bathroom every day, create music, and more… I don’t smoke 🚭 only vape… With from regular shop or dispensary
July 6, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
I just had to enjoy the comfortable and relaxing vibe that strain gave me. Really nice to end the day.
Strain spotlight