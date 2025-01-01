Isotope is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cocomero Gelatti and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Isotope is known for its high THC content, typically ranging from 20% to 25%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Isotope features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Isotope typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Isotopes effects, flavors, and medical uses. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Isotope, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.