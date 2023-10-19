Item 9 reviews
l........5
October 19, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Why aren’t we talking to people, letting them know that Item 9 exists? Get it out there! Shout from the rooftops! This…. IS GREAT! This is the bee’s knees Item 9! For real though this a great strain. Nice lovely little dense nugs with a great smell. Upon grinding it intensified the great smell and was perfect to pack into my favorite bowl before bedtime. I had been dealing with a flare up of pain in my lower left leg all day, probably because of colder fall temps and it’s been gloomy and rainy all day. My pain his virtually gone and I have a lovely cough lock stone going on. I’m going to sleep like a princess tonight and I can’t wait 😁 I highly recommend if you come across any!
j........9
August 25, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Let me just say… Bussin Bussin 🔥💨
w........0
December 19, 2024
Happy
Talkative
Love the taste and it makes me talk a little. Why is it so hard to find???
c........7
December 14, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Strain is very potent not for beginners kinda a creeper in my opinion so be CAREFUL very nice dense buds green with orange hairs and few purple spots
m........e
October 13, 2023
Energetic
Focused
I should have bought more. $10 an 1/8th! Great ass buzz.
c........0
January 22, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
What is there not to love about this strain??? First off when I bought this at the dispensary in Columbus Ohio it said a hybrid, i’m glad that it is sativa hybrid because I woke up this morning and I decided I wanted to try it. Read this before and everything trying to get an idea of what it might be like first/what to expect. It all tells the truth for the most part. It does have a little bit of a funky taste but not a bad taste what I mean is I’m confused what it taste like it’s like just GAS maybe a tiny bit of sweetness. When you exhale it smells a ton will definitely stink the place up. It’s great I can feel the indica, but the sativa helps a ton and doesn’t let the indica give a tired feelings I feel great. About to play some video games after taking a nice walk outside:) (vape btw)