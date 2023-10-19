What is there not to love about this strain??? First off when I bought this at the dispensary in Columbus Ohio it said a hybrid, i’m glad that it is sativa hybrid because I woke up this morning and I decided I wanted to try it. Read this before and everything trying to get an idea of what it might be like first/what to expect. It all tells the truth for the most part. It does have a little bit of a funky taste but not a bad taste what I mean is I’m confused what it taste like it’s like just GAS maybe a tiny bit of sweetness. When you exhale it smells a ton will definitely stink the place up. It’s great I can feel the indica, but the sativa helps a ton and doesn’t let the indica give a tired feelings I feel great. About to play some video games after taking a nice walk outside:) (vape btw)