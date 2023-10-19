Why aren’t we talking to people, letting them know that Item 9 exists? Get it out there! Shout from the rooftops! This…. IS GREAT! This is the bee’s knees Item 9! For real though this a great strain. Nice lovely little dense nugs with a great smell. Upon grinding it intensified the great smell and was perfect to pack into my favorite bowl before bedtime. I had been dealing with a flare up of pain in my lower left leg all day, probably because of colder fall temps and it’s been gloomy and rainy all day. My pain his virtually gone and I have a lovely cough lock stone going on. I’m going to sleep like a princess tonight and I can’t wait 😁 I highly recommend if you come across any!