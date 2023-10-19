Item 9
Item 9
aka Item Nine, Item #9
Item 9 is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Exodus Cheese and G13 x Hawaiian strains. This strain has a funky mix of flavors that go from potent cheese to tropical fruit. Item 9 is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Item 9 effects include energetic, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Item 9 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Cryptic Labs, Item 9 features flavors like cheese, mango, and pineapple. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Item 9 is not available on Leafly. Item 9 is a rare and exotic strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. This strain has a heavy, round, and light minty green buds with bright orange hairs and trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Item 9, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
