Bred by Hesperides Genetics out of Washington State, Ivan crosses Cotton Purple Chem, Granddaddy Purple, and (Chemdog x Original Glue). The plant produces deep purple buds that are as sticky as they are pungent. Aromas and flavors are funky, backed by citrus notes. The high is heavy, yet manageable.