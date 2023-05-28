Iverson 01 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Iverson 01.
Iverson 01 strain effects
Iverson 01 strain helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 11% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
w........1
May 28, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Very nice hybrid from Viola. 2 bowl rips has me just right. Not too heavy
c........t
October 18, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I was pleasantly surprised at Iverson 01 (Cherry Pie x GMO/Garlic Cookies) by Viola. I had to buy a couple batches from different dispensaries to make sure but this one is one of the most potent in the price range. It has the fruity/gas smell of Cherry Pie with skunk/garlic of GMO. I would love to see this bred with Runtz and named Mugsy 95.
H........0
February 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
This bud is very pungent and stinky. It smokes awesome. Great blunt weed. Very sticky and very nice and mellow high. Also I’m a Sixer fan so it makes it even better.
r........a
October 13, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
This will have you saying “Damn, I’m high as hell”.
R........a
October 8, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
This strain is The Answer.
S........3
December 31, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Picking uo from viola. super tasty and tropical. definitely give a try if you can.
l........3
August 31, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Talkative
Uplifted
Great flower but not as Good as the Iverson 96 strain which is way way better quality but still a dope smoke
b........1
May 12, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
The strains lineage does not disappoint. Straight gas coming from Viola🙌🏽