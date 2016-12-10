Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jack Kush.
Reviews
35
YungxHatori
Member since 2019
Top shelf for me! I like to use it on my workout days, especially during circuits, I can push through the difficult parts easily. However you should be careful not to push yourself too hard and injure yourself. Just follow your routine and add some challenges
Just smoked a 1g 13.97% preroll of "OG Jack" but I think I'm in the right place. Hits like a sativa/kush but is quite forgiving - I didn't have to pause the session once. I have a high tolerance for Indicas as I have a fractured skull and c4 vertebrae, I think that helped smooth out any uncomfortab...
This has better pain control with less of the high that he has experienced with all other high CBD flowers he's tried.
He had a headache at a 5, came down pretty quick to a 3 which is usual.
Doesn't seem anxious.
Not goofy like he's high.
Seems to be concentrating on movie.
He really like...
Found this in NJ and knocked me out. Killed the tremors, the pain, and brought back my appetite with a vengeance. Dry eyes and a headband/goggle effect is a price worth paying, though over-indulgence may lead to some slight spin/vertigo sensation. Made me a little jumpy at first through a bong but s...
This is a great daytime strain. It had a "pow" at the start that slowly dissipated over several hours, leaving me focused on whatever activity I choose. Good mood boosting productive smoke. Definitely on the favorites list.