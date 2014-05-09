ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jack Wreck
  4. Reviews

Jack Wreck reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jack Wreck.

Effects

Show all

23 people reported 134 effects
Uplifted 69%
Euphoric 60%
Energetic 52%
Creative 43%
Relaxed 43%
Pain 34%
Stress 30%
Depression 26%
Fatigue 8%
Insomnia 8%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 8%

Reviews

31

Avatar for Chevicea
Member since 2019
An interesting hyper high that really gives you a rush. Made me feel clear headed and happy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyUplifted
Avatar for F0zwald
Member since 2019
Amazing! Finally a strain that takes me back to the good old days. Slow build high that just leaves you feeling like you are light on your feet and chill as can be.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for desirable_monsta
Member since 2018
One of my personal favorites. Smells earthy—like fresh soil and the faintest aroma of ammonia/fart but it pulls you in just as much as you want to pull it in. First 2 puffs and bam.. heavy eyes. But wait, you’re awake, and feel ready to party/workout/play video games/enjoy music. Smokes pretty nicel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for Ninifiz
Member since 2018
If you want to be stuck this is your go to stuff!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Jack Wreck
User uploaded image of Jack Wreck
User uploaded image of Jack Wreck
Avatar for johnrpd
Member since 2018
Definitely a sativa with its mental boost.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for thecrazypriest
Member since 2017
Amazing medication, love the subtle stomach hunger without breaking the fridge. Potent mind and body mix that takes away pain and pursues the minds eye. I feel this strain was meant for the creative after a hard days work.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for CoryNiel
Member since 2017
This is a game changer if you are in a negative type of mood. You ever have a day where you are just annoyed at the world or everyone is finding your last nerve and stomping on that bastard? All the while you know you don’t want to be in that mood but you can’t shake off the funk? Well, let me intr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lil_dim_sum
Member since 2015
Has the body high of an indica without weighing you down. Select cartridge tastes pretty good.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted