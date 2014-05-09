We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
One of my personal favorites. Smells earthy—like fresh soil and the faintest aroma of ammonia/fart but it pulls you in just as much as you want to pull it in. First 2 puffs and bam.. heavy eyes. But wait, you’re awake, and feel ready to party/workout/play video games/enjoy music. Smokes pretty nicel...
Amazing medication, love the subtle stomach hunger without breaking the fridge. Potent mind and body mix that takes away pain and pursues the minds eye. I feel this strain was meant for the creative after a hard days work.
This is a game changer if you are in a negative type of mood.
You ever have a day where you are just annoyed at the world or everyone is finding your last nerve and stomping on that bastard? All the while you know you don’t want to be in that mood but you can’t shake off the funk?
Well, let me intr...