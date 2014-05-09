ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jack Wreck is a potent sativa strain that combines two timeless classics, Jack Herer and Trainwreck. While Trainwreck’s influence is evident in Jack Wreck’s sweet citrus aroma, don’t expect the mellow, dreamy buzz associated with Jack Herer: Trainwreck genetics give Jack Wreck an intense kick of cerebral psychoactivity. The racy jolt of energy provided by this sativa hybrid may be too intense for some consumers, but those needing high THC levels can trust Jack Wreck for potent daytime enjoyment.

23 people reported 134 effects
Uplifted 69%
Euphoric 60%
Energetic 52%
Creative 43%
Relaxed 43%
Pain 34%
Stress 30%
Depression 26%
Fatigue 8%
Insomnia 8%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 8%

Lineage

Trainwreck
Jack Herer
Jack Wreck

New Strains Alert: Pineapple Chunk, Jedi Kush, Red Cherry Berry, Jack Wreck, and Royal Kush
