Amazing smell - earthy, piney, subtle hints of diesel. The trichomes were so abundant it made the Bud look almost wet. This strain felt like an indica to me - it starts out with a hazy feeling that eases into eventual couchlock, very good stuff.
Thought about giving it a 4 star. I'm still awake at 1am after smoking at 630pm...however, if I smoke this tomorrow after lunch I'll give it 5 for keeping up and motivated. Excellent daytime smoke - not so much in the evening. unless being up all night is the plan!
I dabbed this strain, and the taste was out of this world. There was strong taste of chocolate with suttle notes of berries. This strain didn't hit my head as hard as I thought it would, however the high was mainly in the head with mild body pain relief. There is a slight crash when the medicine wea...
This strain right here is strong, very heady and cerebral. The buds are dense and bursting with trichomes and has a very interesting chocolate berry taste. It's pretty harsh on the lungs, but it's definitely a classic head busting sativa. I love it personally.