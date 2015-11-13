ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jackalope reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jackalope.

Reviews

13

Avatar for Kkbud420
Member since 2019
super energizing sativa strain. Still gives a good body high as well as feels like your smoking a red bull! Boom goes the dynamite!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Luvmesmile
Member since 2019
Super happy after this 😍
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for VanIslandCannabis
Member since 2016
Amazing smell - earthy, piney, subtle hints of diesel. The trichomes were so abundant it made the Bud look almost wet. This strain felt like an indica to me - it starts out with a hazy feeling that eases into eventual couchlock, very good stuff.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for leanking
Member since 2016
great for day time to hang out with friends an talk an amazing fir night time to relax🚀🚀🚀🚀
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for phumbling
Member since 2015
Thought about giving it a 4 star. I'm still awake at 1am after smoking at 630pm...however, if I smoke this tomorrow after lunch I'll give it 5 for keeping up and motivated. Excellent daytime smoke - not so much in the evening. unless being up all night is the plan!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for F4CEstealer
Member since 2015
I dabbed this strain, and the taste was out of this world. There was strong taste of chocolate with suttle notes of berries. This strain didn't hit my head as hard as I thought it would, however the high was mainly in the head with mild body pain relief. There is a slight crash when the medicine wea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for cannabb
Member since 2015
This strain right here is strong, very heady and cerebral. The buds are dense and bursting with trichomes and has a very interesting chocolate berry taste. It's pretty harsh on the lungs, but it's definitely a classic head busting sativa. I love it personally.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative