Jack’s Dragon Girl #7

Jack’s Dragon Girl #7 by Spectrum is a wonderful mixture of potent genetics and happy effects. Created by crossing Jack’s Girl and Dragon Lady, Jack’s Dragon Girl #7 is presumably the seventh and most highly favored phenotype. This strain has a sweet, floral aroma that translates nicely to the flavor. Her 50/50 balanced hybrid genetics give way to a happy, euphoric mental state and a calm, but not heavy buzz in the body. Jack’s Dragon Girl #7 is an excellent strain for consumers looking to elevate mood while staying productive. 

Reviews

Avatar for StonerValentine
Member since 2018
Made me energetic and hungry. Was bouncing and dancing around my kitchen making 5 things at once. Not bad but not amazing, pretty average weed.
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

Strain parent
Jack’s Girl
parent
Strain
Jack’s Dragon Girl #7