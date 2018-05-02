ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jack’s Girl

Jack’s Girl by Spectrum is a heartfelt homage to the breeder’s dear friend, Jack Herer. This cannabis strain is the offspring of a G13 mother and an Afpak x White Widow father. The breeder is certain Jack would have loved this flower’s deep hashy aroma and abundance of glistening trichomes. Jack’s Girl is said to be a favorite of veterans, as it can potentially assist with PTSD, stress, and pain by laying heavily on the body while mellowing the mind. Enjoy this hybrid throughout the day, but anticipate more weighted effects with continued consumption. 

Avatar for samird121
Member since 2018
Loved this and will be looking for it in the future. I especially loved getting into my creative zone with it. Energizing and just plain fun!
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for Lo_F
Member since 2018
This strain is super tasty! It has a very sweet, citrus, and pine flavor to it. Very happy, energizing, and chatty! Makes any interaction a fun time!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkative
Avatar for danieljluebke
Member since 2017
The brightest and happiest energy. Provides focus without anxiety.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Afpak
G13
Jack’s Girl
Jack’s Dragon Girl #7
