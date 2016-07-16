ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jah Kush

Jah Kush is a true catch for any cultured cannabis consumer. Its well-rounded excellence is achieved by a distinct, exceptional aroma and long-lasting, mellow effects that are dynamic but not overwhelming. This hybrid is optimal for tension relief and mood lift, offering a rich and slow experience with a citrus aftertaste. With disputed genetics and supposed origins in Northern California, Jah Kush is a self-made success story.

Effects

    Reviews

    87

    Avatar for AliDabba
    Member since 2013
    I cannot say enough good things about this strain. I have some serious anxiety and stress. this is one of the few strains that allows me to not have to take a full heavy dose of prescription medicine with painful side effects. This strain is so awesome it gives a little bit of everything magical t...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricUplifted
    Avatar for Anonymous
    Member since 2010
    I definitely enjoy this strain and have searched to find a close equivalent. It makes me happy, focused, talkative, and increases my imagination. I want to buy a tree and keep it in my back yard forever.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
    Avatar for Anonymous
    Member since 2010
    I love this strain, smells amazing and tastes even better. Helps with everything I need burns very nice.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHungrySleepyTinglyUplifted
    Avatar for PowRider
    Member since 2014
    If your looking for a mellow uplifting strain with just enough kick to feel it but not too overpowering, this strain is for you. Good daytime choice if you need increased focus and creativity. Has a citrus flavor when exhaled and lasts around 2 hours.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
    Avatar for XanderFrost
    Member since 2015
    Jah is a nice day time strain. It gives you an energetic overall feeling of well-being. Has a lemony taste that is pretty delish.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
