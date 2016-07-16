Jah Kush is a true catch for any cultured cannabis consumer. Its well-rounded excellence is achieved by a distinct, exceptional aroma and long-lasting, mellow effects that are dynamic but not overwhelming. This hybrid is optimal for tension relief and mood lift, offering a rich and slow experience with a citrus aftertaste. With disputed genetics and supposed origins in Northern California, Jah Kush is a self-made success story.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.