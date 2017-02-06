ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jamaican reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Jamaican.

Avatar for SoseCarbonXXI
Member since 2019
This Cannabis from Jamaica is really called YARDAS. Same meaning different spellings. This grade gives a magnificent uplifting feeling that only Jah Jah Could provide. Long lasting but not dragging.🤙🏾™️
Avatar for Bud-Lover
Member since 2019
I've loved Jamaican since I was young. This is the stuff that made life worth living and got me through HS. Great giggly weed. Original strain! Sometimes gives a body hallucinogenic effect that might not be good for driving.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for CockyDank
Member since 2019
I’m fucking high on one joint of this shit right now and I forgot wa tH I was saying
Avatar for CliveVictor
Member since 2018
very nice, barky taste which wasn't great for me but a great head high
CreativeRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Hyperelk406
Member since 2019
Got some of this in 🇯🇲 while on a Caribbean Cruise! What high memories floating down the Mississippi back to the port in New Orleans.
Avatar for BallUpStargirl
Member since 2018
This was the first strain I've ever tried, I love it, LOVE IT! This strain brings you a lot of clarity and mindbending focus.
Avatar for pablue16
Member since 2019
Overall very nice, made me real dizzy but I doubt that’s a universal symptom.
Avatar for Token1017
Member since 2018
After legalization in Canada we went to Jamaica on a vacation. was very excited to try some illegal grass again 😂. Found some from the locals on the resort and I have to say I'm oddly impressed with this stuff. It wasn't the strongest I'd ever smoked by any stretch, it smelled rather terrible and t...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted