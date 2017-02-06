Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jamaican.
Reviews
63
SoseCarbonXXI
Member since 2019
This Cannabis from Jamaica is really called YARDAS. Same meaning different spellings. This grade gives a magnificent uplifting feeling that only Jah Jah Could provide. Long lasting but not dragging.🤙🏾™️
I've loved Jamaican since I was young. This is the stuff that made life worth living and got me through HS. Great giggly weed. Original strain! Sometimes gives a body hallucinogenic effect that might not be good for driving.
After legalization in Canada we went to Jamaica on a vacation. was very excited to try some illegal grass again 😂. Found some from the locals on the resort and I have to say I'm oddly impressed with this stuff. It wasn't the strongest I'd ever smoked by any stretch, it smelled rather terrible and t...