Jealousy Kush Mints strain effects
T........h
September 20, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
A true hybrid with a great taste. It indeed has indica qualities, but very functional and clear headed. Also a happy feel! Smoked this after work while the depression was hitting hard and it helped so much! Taste fruity, sweet and slight diesel. First time with this strain, but would highly suggest.
m........3
November 26, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
I've been using this strain as my main smoke for a few months. I believe FlowerHouse was the brand. I am not a big smoker anymore, so I was looking for a strain that hit me like the old college days. I can say that Jealousy Kush Mintz and Gelato are those strains. To me, this feels like a true hybrid. It doesn't make me tired, I feel like it could be a very fun party strain. Things are funnier, food is tastier, but I do not get any specific body high. I also don't get "smart" so that's why I find it between sativa and indica. Highly recommend for a good time. I say take that one extra hit that you're not sure if you really need. You're gonna need it!
T........n
September 24, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
I started vaping this strain in live resin concentrate form. Let me just say, thank you to whoever bred this train. True OG Kusk feel with a touch of euphoria / sative. I drank 3 cups of coffee this morning and one low-temp dab of this with an onset of about 10 mins and that's all you need.