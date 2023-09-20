I've been using this strain as my main smoke for a few months. I believe FlowerHouse was the brand. I am not a big smoker anymore, so I was looking for a strain that hit me like the old college days. I can say that Jealousy Kush Mintz and Gelato are those strains. To me, this feels like a true hybrid. It doesn't make me tired, I feel like it could be a very fun party strain. Things are funnier, food is tastier, but I do not get any specific body high. I also don't get "smart" so that's why I find it between sativa and indica. Highly recommend for a good time. I say take that one extra hit that you're not sure if you really need. You're gonna need it!