Jealousy Mintz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jealousy Mintz.
Jealousy Mintz strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Jealousy Mintz strain helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 11% of people say it helps with Insomnia
r........s
October 1, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Amazing strain to relax to at the end of the day yet functional enough to calm pain and allow you to accomplish house chores and artistic work. Definitely calms anxiety and allows body aches to melt away i have various coditions that cause me pain every single day and smoking helps relieve the pain more as I am allergic to Nsaids; They cause me the adverse reaction and swell my joints more. Definately revommend this steain for those who suffer with alemants like bodyaches or conditions pains who still want to accomplish doing home chores and not be in more pain.
A........s
September 12, 2023
Aroused
Tingly
93 BOYZ by Aeriz killing it with the new lineup of terps! Jealousy Thin Mintz is a must have that Im glad I was able to get before it was sold out.
c........k
April 20, 2024
Creative
Focused
Talkative
Dry eyes
def a nice minty flavor, surprisingly as i usually hate mint oddly enough. it has me feeling very talkative and tingly
S........x
September 1, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Tingly
Dry herb vaporized a pre-roll from 93 Boyz at 160-180C. Tried to taste mints but I tasted bread - yeasty - and I wasn’t mad about it. Says indica leaning, but it didn’t make me drowsy. No paranoia or anxiety! Dry mouth is slight. No munchies, which I really appreciate - normally does not happen for me. Started feeling giggly - pleasant onset and didn’t come on strong and sudden. Turned into talkative before settling down into a wave of pure bliss. Good for: listening to indie pop rock and journaling What an enjoyable time. So many positives and so few negative effects. I love the blissful sense of ease. After I purchased, I read a decent number of reviews calling Jealousy Thin Mintz by 93 Boyz “just mid” or “nothing special.” Those reviews did not influence me in the slightest because I honestly give this a 5 star rating. First time in a long while where the high did NOT feel like a slightly different version of being drunk but actually felt like I hoped I would - better and more cerebral than if I actually just got drunk on alcohol. Worth the dry mouth and damaging my lungs for.
v........4
September 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This was one of the best highs, definitely recommend. Makes me hella talkative and relaxed. everything mad beautiful too!
e........l
December 29, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dizzy
Dry mouth
Personally, I was not a fan of the flavor, although the buds smelt quite nice. Caused some light dizzy, nausea, and headaches. The feelings were unpleasant but still very mild and did fade after a little while. Caused me some bad brain fog aswell
T........2
August 14, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
My all time favorite strain. Relaxes the mind, soothes the body. Heavy chest relaxation. Absolutely 0 anxiety.
j........9
Yesterday
Happy
Talkative
I had to give it a five because it’s much better than a four. It just seems to always make me smile when I smoke it. It’s pretty consistent.