Dry herb vaporized a pre-roll from 93 Boyz at 160-180C. Tried to taste mints but I tasted bread - yeasty - and I wasn’t mad about it. Says indica leaning, but it didn’t make me drowsy. No paranoia or anxiety! Dry mouth is slight. No munchies, which I really appreciate - normally does not happen for me. Started feeling giggly - pleasant onset and didn’t come on strong and sudden. Turned into talkative before settling down into a wave of pure bliss. Good for: listening to indie pop rock and journaling What an enjoyable time. So many positives and so few negative effects. I love the blissful sense of ease. After I purchased, I read a decent number of reviews calling Jealousy Thin Mintz by 93 Boyz “just mid” or “nothing special.” Those reviews did not influence me in the slightest because I honestly give this a 5 star rating. First time in a long while where the high did NOT feel like a slightly different version of being drunk but actually felt like I hoped I would - better and more cerebral than if I actually just got drunk on alcohol. Worth the dry mouth and damaging my lungs for.