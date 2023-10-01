Jealousy Mintz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jealousy Mintz.

write a review

Jealousy Mintz strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Energetic

Jealousy Mintz strain helps with

  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Inflammation
    11% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Insomnia
    11% of people say it helps with Insomnia

Jealousy Mintz reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
October 1, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Amazing strain to relax to at the end of the day yet functional enough to calm pain and allow you to accomplish house chores and artistic work. Definitely calms anxiety and allows body aches to melt away i have various coditions that cause me pain every single day and smoking helps relieve the pain more as I am allergic to Nsaids; They cause me the adverse reaction and swell my joints more. Definately revommend this steain for those who suffer with alemants like bodyaches or conditions pains who still want to accomplish doing home chores and not be in more pain.
2 people found this helpful
September 12, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Tingly
93 BOYZ by Aeriz killing it with the new lineup of terps! Jealousy Thin Mintz is a must have that Im glad I was able to get before it was sold out.
2 people found this helpful
April 20, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Talkative
Loading...Dry eyes
def a nice minty flavor, surprisingly as i usually hate mint oddly enough. it has me feeling very talkative and tingly
1 person found this helpful
September 1, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
Dry herb vaporized a pre-roll from 93 Boyz at 160-180C. Tried to taste mints but I tasted bread - yeasty - and I wasn’t mad about it. Says indica leaning, but it didn’t make me drowsy. No paranoia or anxiety! Dry mouth is slight. No munchies, which I really appreciate - normally does not happen for me. Started feeling giggly - pleasant onset and didn’t come on strong and sudden. Turned into talkative before settling down into a wave of pure bliss. Good for: listening to indie pop rock and journaling What an enjoyable time. So many positives and so few negative effects. I love the blissful sense of ease. After I purchased, I read a decent number of reviews calling Jealousy Thin Mintz by 93 Boyz “just mid” or “nothing special.” Those reviews did not influence me in the slightest because I honestly give this a 5 star rating. First time in a long while where the high did NOT feel like a slightly different version of being drunk but actually felt like I hoped I would - better and more cerebral than if I actually just got drunk on alcohol. Worth the dry mouth and damaging my lungs for.
1 person found this helpful
September 21, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
This was one of the best highs, definitely recommend. Makes me hella talkative and relaxed. everything mad beautiful too!
December 29, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Dizzy
Loading...Dry mouth
Personally, I was not a fan of the flavor, although the buds smelt quite nice. Caused some light dizzy, nausea, and headaches. The feelings were unpleasant but still very mild and did fade after a little while. Caused me some bad brain fog aswell
August 14, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
My all time favorite strain. Relaxes the mind, soothes the body. Heavy chest relaxation. Absolutely 0 anxiety.
Yesterday
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
I had to give it a five because it’s much better than a four. It just seems to always make me smile when I smoke it. It’s pretty consistent.

Buy strains with similar effects to Jealousy Mintz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...