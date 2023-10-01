stock photo similar to Jealousy Mintz
HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%

Jealousy Mintz

aka Jealousy Mints

Jealousy Mintz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jealousy and Kush Mints. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Jealousy Mintz has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Jealousy Mintz is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jealousy Mintz effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jealousy Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Jealousy Mintz features flavors like grape, citrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Jealousy Mintz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Jealousy Mintz is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for treating yourself to a sweet and creamy smoke that coats the mouth and soothes the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jealousy Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Jealousy Mintz strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Creative

Energetic

Jealousy Mintz strain helps with

  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Inflammation
    11% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Insomnia
    11% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Jealousy Mintz strain reviews9

October 1, 2023
Loading...Focused
Amazing strain to relax to at the end of the day yet functional enough to calm pain and allow you to accomplish house chores and artistic work. Definitely calms anxiety and allows body aches to melt away i have various coditions that cause me pain every single day and smoking helps relieve the pain more as I am allergic to Nsaids; They cause me the adverse reaction and swell my joints more. Definately revommend this steain for those who suffer with alemants like bodyaches or conditions pains who still want to accomplish doing home chores and not be in more pain.
September 12, 2023
93 BOYZ by Aeriz killing it with the new lineup of terps! Jealousy Thin Mintz is a must have that Im glad I was able to get before it was sold out.
April 20, 2024
def a nice minty flavor, surprisingly as i usually hate mint oddly enough. it has me feeling very talkative and tingly
