Amazing strain to relax to at the end of the day yet functional enough to calm pain and allow you to accomplish house chores and artistic work. Definitely calms anxiety and allows body aches to melt away i have various coditions that cause me pain every single day and smoking helps relieve the pain more as I am allergic to Nsaids; They cause me the adverse reaction and swell my joints more. Definately revommend this steain for those who suffer with alemants like bodyaches or conditions pains who still want to accomplish doing home chores and not be in more pain.