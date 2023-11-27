Jelly Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jelly Cookies.
Jelly Cookies strain effects
Jelly Cookies strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
November 27, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
First hit got me SMACKIN MY LIPS cause of how good the taste is, taste like jelly from jam Hint of strawberry after a few moments no more pain for me and had me really happy I was smoking joints and glass both are very good and this strain is potent put me to sleep and I mean sleep didn’t wake up until 1 and after being high I woke up fully relaxed and ready to start my day again oh how I miss this strain