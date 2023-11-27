First hit got me SMACKIN MY LIPS cause of how good the taste is, taste like jelly from jam Hint of strawberry after a few moments no more pain for me and had me really happy I was smoking joints and glass both are very good and this strain is potent put me to sleep and I mean sleep didn’t wake up until 1 and after being high I woke up fully relaxed and ready to start my day again oh how I miss this strain

helpful report