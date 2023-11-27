Jelly Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jelly Breath and GSC. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Jelly Cookies is a delicious and potent strain that combines the best of both parents. It has a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of berry, lavender, and tar. The flavor is earthy, doughy, and floral, reminiscent of fresh-baked cookies. Jelly Cookies is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jelly Cookies effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jelly Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by In House Genetics, Jelly Cookies features flavors like berry, lavender, and tar. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Jelly Cookies typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Jelly Cookies is a beautiful strain with dense, frosty buds that have purple and green hues. It produces a balanced high that is both uplifting and calming, perfect for any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.