Jelly Dulce reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jelly Dulce.
Jelly Dulce strain effects
k........f
March 28, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Had the taste and aroma of caramel kettle corn with a light singed/charred background
j........i
Today
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very chill vibe after a few tokes. I'm a constant smoker and just a half bowl is good. It calms my anxiety and my ADHD. It leaves me mellow and chill. The indica part while the sativa keeps me focused and a bit of energy.Very good strain and I'm liking it 😊
T........r
February 21, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Love this strain-id get alot more if it weren't 60$some dollars in a disposable vape