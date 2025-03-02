Jellysickle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jellysickle.
Jellysickle strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Jellysickle strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Jellysickle reviews
g........8
March 2, 2025
Creative
Happy
Headache
Sooo damn tasty in a cart. Would 100% recommend
M........7
May 28, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
I took two hits on my vape of Clean Concentrates Jellysickle. The first thing was a strong middle of forehead pressure, slightly headachy, that slowly disappeared over the course of several minutes. Two hits in a row is too much for me. After about 5 min. it was an enjoyable high that was very cerebral and allowed me to get some work done. I didn't feel sleepy but I did very relaxed and a little tingly in the face. No dry mouth or eyes for me.
l........7
March 30, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
nice big buds that burn really slow to where your smoking yourself to sleep before you know it
A........9
April 29, 2023
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
tasty berry flavour, my new favourite just tried it for the first time Made me very tired and a little hungry
t........4
August 21, 2022
Happy
Sleepy
Love it and takes so good and fruity and has a berry and sweet smell
J........1
November 19, 2022
Relaxed
Made me super tired but very calming
p........9
July 1, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Relaxing good smoke .
t........o
January 22, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Dry mouth
Love the innovative packaging! I know it must be childproof. I know in a competitive marketplace everyone wants their package to POP!! That being said. Can we make the list of terpenes and all other pertinent information larger and legible!! This will only go to educate your customer and get them involved in the whole culture!! As a long time Cork Dork (wine drinker) I always looked for any info I could find out about my favorite wines. What they were blended with, time aged, ect. anything ! I mean it's not like anyone is trying to hide Red dye #5 in the small print! Knowing the exact makeup , or close to it will help us get what we want, be happy, and come back!! Business 101