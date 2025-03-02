Love the innovative packaging! I know it must be childproof. I know in a competitive marketplace everyone wants their package to POP!! That being said. Can we make the list of terpenes and all other pertinent information larger and legible!! This will only go to educate your customer and get them involved in the whole culture!! As a long time Cork Dork (wine drinker) I always looked for any info I could find out about my favorite wines. What they were blended with, time aged, ect. anything ! I mean it's not like anyone is trying to hide Red dye #5 in the small print! Knowing the exact makeup , or close to it will help us get what we want, be happy, and come back!! Business 101

helpful report