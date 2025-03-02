I took two hits on my vape of Clean Concentrates Jellysickle. The first thing was a strong middle of forehead pressure, slightly headachy, that slowly disappeared over the course of several minutes. Two hits in a row is too much for me. After about 5 min. it was an enjoyable high that was very cerebral and allowed me to get some work done. I didn't feel sleepy but I did very relaxed and a little tingly in the face. No dry mouth or eyes for me.