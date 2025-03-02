Jellysickle
Jellysickle
Jys
Hybrid
Creative
Happy
Energetic
Blueberry
Berry
Apple
Jellysickle effects are mostly calming.
write a review
Jellysickle is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Punch and Jelly Breath. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Jellysickle, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to JellysickleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Jellysickle strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Jellysickle strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Jellysickle products near you
Similar to Jellysickle near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Jellysickle strain reviews(12)
Read all reviews
g........8
March 2, 2025
Creative
Happy
Headache
Sooo damn tasty in a cart. Would 100% recommend
M........7
May 28, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
I took two hits on my vape of Clean Concentrates Jellysickle. The first thing was a strong middle of forehead pressure, slightly headachy, that slowly disappeared over the course of several minutes. Two hits in a row is too much for me. After about 5 min. it was an enjoyable high that was very cerebral and allowed me to get some work done. I didn't feel sleepy but I did very relaxed and a little tingly in the face. No dry mouth or eyes for me.
l........7
March 30, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
nice big buds that burn really slow to where your smoking yourself to sleep before you know it