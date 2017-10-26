ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jericho Haze
  • Leafly flower of Jericho Haze

Sativa

Jericho Haze

Jericho Haze

Jericho Haze in an Indian landrace sativa that was transplanted stateside by Vidl of Oregon. This strain was backcrossed to emphasize and stabilize its alluring attributes, including a sweet melon and strawberry aroma and energetic physical effects. Jericho Haze offers an intense physical energy that hits hard and fades slow, leading to a stimulated appetite as the high fades. Its dark leaves and copper hairs are a stark contrast against the frosted, nearly blue buds that develop over a naturally long flowering cycle. Utilize Jericho Haze to combat lethargy while stimulating appetite. 

Reviews

1

Avatar for Eisenmond
Member since 2017
This strain gets back to the basics in all the right ways. Its nostalgic aroma brings you back to simpler days, before hybrids and hyper strains. The high hits fast and hard, and youll find yourself surprised at how quickly this little blue flower takes you over the top. Once youre there, get ready ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
write a review