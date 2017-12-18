ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jet Fuel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jet Fuel.

Effects

328 people reported 2246 effects
Happy 52%
Relaxed 51%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 44%
Energetic 35%
Stress 31%
Depression 26%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 19%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

458

Avatar for Ashoo
Member since 2020
Jet fuel might not melt steel beams but it might melt your bad feelings away. This has been perfect for quarantine. It makes me happy and energetic enough to actually do stuff around the house, but I’m relaxed at the same time. My husband is in medical school and is able to smoke this and then study...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for DennisBudman
Member since 2020
(IL) Ozone vape cartridge (500 mg). EFFECT (5): This sativa-dominant hybird hits hard at first with a heady behind-the-eyes frontal lobe smack, but soon mellows to a more relaxed high that moves to mid-lobe; did not feel overwhelmed by the onset. Shows hybrid nature w/ mild body buzz and some indica...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Mistah400
Member since 2020
This is the first strain I actually smoke with the impression of giving a review. However, it did make me very uplifted, and relaxed and a happy head high. Nice strain to get a wake and bake sesh in to start the day.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Avatar for Bluebird84
Member since 2019
Boring high, just want to sit around and watch tv even though it doesn’t make me sleepy. Maybe a little creativity boost but not much.
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for chefwhitey
Member since 2016
I got what was labeled “Jet Fuel Gelato” from Green Oasis in Portland. Based on the description and reviews of Gelato, I feel pretty sure that I got Jet fuel. Great sativa that shocks with a euphoric high very quickly. It peaks quickly, and mellows to an uplifting and energizing buzz. It’s perfect...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for drain12345
Member since 2020
Aye its lit man it makes me feel like im taking a ride on the jet of life man totally radical it taste like pungent fuel but its so smooth it feels like liquid potatoes down my esophagus
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyTalkative
Avatar for Unknownstoner85
Member since 2020
It was the best strain I’ve ever had I can smoke a bowl and go on with my day and not be stoned off my ass
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative