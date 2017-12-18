We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 52%
Relaxed 51%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 44%
Energetic 35%
Stress 31%
Depression 26%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 19%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 3%
Reviews
458
Ashoo
Member since 2020
Jet fuel might not melt steel beams but it might melt your bad feelings away. This has been perfect for quarantine. It makes me happy and energetic enough to actually do stuff around the house, but I’m relaxed at the same time. My husband is in medical school and is able to smoke this and then study...
(IL) Ozone vape cartridge (500 mg). EFFECT (5): This sativa-dominant hybird hits hard at first with a heady behind-the-eyes frontal lobe smack, but soon mellows to a more relaxed high that moves to mid-lobe; did not feel overwhelmed by the onset. Shows hybrid nature w/ mild body buzz and some indica...
This is the first strain I actually smoke with the impression of giving a review. However, it did make me very uplifted, and relaxed and a happy head high. Nice strain to get a wake and bake sesh in to start the day.
I got what was labeled “Jet Fuel Gelato” from Green Oasis in Portland. Based on the description and reviews of Gelato, I feel pretty sure that I got Jet fuel.
Great sativa that shocks with a euphoric high very quickly. It peaks quickly, and mellows to an uplifting and energizing buzz. It’s perfect...