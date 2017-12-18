ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 495 reviews

Jet Fuel

aka G6, Jet Fuel OG, Jet Fuel G6, Jet Fuel Kush, G6 Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Jet Fuel
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Jet Fuel, also known as G6, from 303 Seeds is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.

Effects

Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

328 people reported 2246 effects
Happy 52%
Relaxed 51%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 44%
Energetic 35%
Stress 31%
Depression 26%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 19%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

495

rollingmedicated420
Member since 2015
I Just picked this up. Ataraxia Labs named this "G6" but this should be the same as jet fuel so here's my review... (SCI - T3 ) My first reaction was that the draw that I felt when I puffed it was like taking a drag of a very minty berry/blueberry cool flavored strain... Very focused, creative ...
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Nikongirl
Member since 2015
Love this for my wake and bake heading to work. I work in a high demand, high performance call centre job. So I need a buzz that helps me focus with my ADD and anxiety. It keeps me clear headed, energized and chipper. I'm not a morning person at ALL. And every day I've worked early shifts this w...
FocusedUplifted
John18
Member since 2013
Sweet and smooth, like a fine lady on a summer's night. Hits me first behind the eyes, as a strong sativa should, then mellowed out like a bull in a ring that has just had the final sword jab to the base of his skull. Yes, it put me down...but unlike our bull, I have arisen to write this review. ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
HairKnife
Member since 2016
Combusted in glass, this is FAST ACTING, one of the more immediate strains. Smells cheesy, moldy and STANKY....oh so delicious. Potency: THCA 17.98% CBD: 0.06%. Good for Multiple Sclerosis, Optic Neuritis, CNS issues, severe depression, chronic anxiety, brain fog. PRO: You "see through the b...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedTalkative
GettinHighSince95
Member since 2015
Wow this stuff is pungent!! Excellent wake and bake. Very long lasting and mellows out quite nice. Do not try to hide this strain. It smells like dank fuels and stinks up the whole house. It tastes like a piney gas tree if you could imagine that. I would definitely recommend this product to a seriou...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Find Jet Fuel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jet Fuel nearby.

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Jet Fuel
Strain child
Rocket Fuel
Products with Jet Fuel

Good reads

