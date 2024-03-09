Jiffy Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jiffy Cake.
Jiffy Cake strain effects
Jiffy Cake reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
J........n
March 9, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is apparently newer but let me tell you… im a veteran smoker and this indica knocked me down. This very lemon dominant flavored smoke is awesome, half a normal sized J and im absolutely faded. Its great to settle down after a long day as im not overly medicated. Definitely recommend this flavor 1000% - newer smokers be warned. A few hits should do any average person very efficiently. Going back to the dispensary for more prob ☑️☑️☑️🤟🏻
r........m
November 5, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
If I could give this strain more than 5* I would. It’s seriously THAT GOOD. I am an avid gardener with a lot of experience with various strains. But Jiffy Cake? Wow. Best calm I’ve ever experienced. Definitely a night time strain, however. Zero negatives other than I feel so careless I could drift away. Smooth, rich, thick smoke. Slight peppery tinge but a tasty peanut butter aftertaste . Great for my chronic anxiety and depression. My favorite strain by far.
p........l
July 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Excellent strain. Vape the flower at different temps and get some different tastes. Smoking it, fantastic as expected when looking at the parent strains. Does leave a peanut butter after taste. Get some if you can and smoke a whole 1/8th, you’ll have fun.
f........b
January 20, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Nice nighttime strain to wind down and fall asleep
3........z
September 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
happy , hungry , high , smoked a 8th of flower , im ready for bed after that chicken over rice.