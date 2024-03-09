This strain is apparently newer but let me tell you… im a veteran smoker and this indica knocked me down. This very lemon dominant flavored smoke is awesome, half a normal sized J and im absolutely faded. Its great to settle down after a long day as im not overly medicated. Definitely recommend this flavor 1000% - newer smokers be warned. A few hits should do any average person very efficiently. Going back to the dispensary for more prob ☑️☑️☑️🤟🏻