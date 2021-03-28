Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Jigga Cookies
  4. Jigga Cookies Reviews

Jigga Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jigga Cookies.

Jigga Cookies effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety

Jigga Cookies reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
50% of people taste the flavor citrus
Lemon
50% of people taste the flavor lemon
Lime
50% of people taste the flavor lime

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Jigga Cookies near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...