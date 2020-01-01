ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jigsaw
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Jigsaw
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Jigsaw

Jigsaw

Bred by Canna Fam Seeds, Jigsaw is a cross of an LA Chocolate mother and a skunky Purple Jar male. Jigsaw puts out a terpene profile of sweet fruit and lavender, and it offers a high that’s celebrated for helping in social situations, making this a great strain to take to a party.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Jigsaw nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jigsaw nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
LA Chocolat
parent
Strain
Jigsaw

Products with Jigsaw

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jigsaw nearby.