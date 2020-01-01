We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Bred by Canna Fam Seeds, Jigsaw is a cross of an LA Chocolate mother and a skunky Purple Jar male. Jigsaw puts out a terpene profile of sweet fruit and lavender, and it offers a high that’s celebrated for helping in social situations, making this a great strain to take to a party.