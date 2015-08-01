LA Chocolate, bred by DNA Genetics, is a 60/40 indica-dominant strain parented by their cherished LA Confidential indica and Chocolope sativa. This power-couple collectively passes on the best of their qualities: thick resin production, heavy yields, and a sweet, earthy aroma of chocolate and coffee. Its soothing physical effects sink through the body, keeping you relaxed while kindling the appetite.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings