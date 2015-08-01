ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
LA Chocolate, bred by DNA Genetics, is a 60/40 indica-dominant strain parented by their cherished LA Confidential indica and Chocolope sativa. This power-couple collectively passes on the best of their qualities: thick resin production, heavy yields, and a sweet, earthy aroma of chocolate and coffee. Its soothing physical effects sink through the body, keeping you relaxed while kindling the appetite.

602 reported effects from 74 people
Relaxed 79%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 43%
Sleepy 33%
Uplifted 29%

nyxy24
Member since 2017
I am a new smoker that tends to have negative reactions to many strains but my budtender suggested this strain for pain relief. I have had bouts of paranoia when smoking in the past and as a result I tend to choose low THC strains and have a low tolerance. I was nervous about this strain but after u...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
420life
Member since 2014
Effects are strong body high, smell good, used in volcano vaporizer at 3:56 F fulled 10 bags,high THC 29 % in Portland Maine , looks vary crystal buds resin's ,
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
mizzoh
Member since 2016
Winner winner tofu dinner! LA Chocolat. By GreenLeaf Medical THC 23% frosty green nugs with purple highlights. Smells like chocolate! This is a perfect hybrid that I feel in my head and body. Especially in the front of my head. My pains bother me less and it makes me happy happy happy. Really gre...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
thunderh55
Member since 2015
Went for a walk through the neighborhood while listening to some Marley. Great body buzz with happy state of mind
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTinglyUplifted
davidw4892
Member since 2018
Just tried LA Chocolat and love it, this is about the 50th strain and it shot up to the to of my list. Great heady feeling and a bit of a creative streak. Must try, the way weed use to be Awesome kids!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
LA Chocolat

