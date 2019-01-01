Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A sativa bred by Joseph Edwards of I&I Genetics in Colorado, Joe’s Dank is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia Haze with a (Chem Tange x Bubblegum). It comes with a tasty aroma that includes notes of sweet fruit candy followed by a gassy undertone. Providing an uplifted experience, this strain is great for checking tasks off your to-do list or hanging out with good company.