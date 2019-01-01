ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

A sativa bred by Joseph Edwards of I&I Genetics in Colorado, Joe’s Dank is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia Haze with a (Chem Tange x Bubblegum). It comes with a tasty aroma that includes notes of sweet fruit candy followed by a gassy undertone. Providing an uplifted experience, this strain is great for checking tasks off your to-do list or hanging out with good company.

