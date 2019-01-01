Created by Dark Horse Genetics, Joe’s Lemonade is a citrus-flavored sativa. Buds come with a resinous coating that is packed with a range of lemon-flavored terpenes.
Joe’s Lemonade
No reviews yet.write a review
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Created by Dark Horse Genetics, Joe’s Lemonade is a citrus-flavored sativa. Buds come with a resinous coating that is packed with a range of lemon-flavored terpenes.