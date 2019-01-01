ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Joe's Lemonade
Sativa

Joe’s Lemonade

Joe’s Lemonade

Created by Dark Horse Genetics, Joe’s Lemonade is a citrus-flavored sativa. Buds come with a resinous coating that is packed with a range of lemon-flavored terpenes.

