Jordanz is a hybrid weed strain bred by Lit Farms from a genetic cross of Gary Payton x Runtz. This strain comes from a long line of winners, and it slam dunks in its own right. Jordanz has tremendous bag appeal with big, blinged-out buds in shades of green and purple, threaded with thick orange pistils. Expect a pungent nose of fruit, spicy cloves, and gas—on the inhale, it blooms with notes of red cherries and ammonia. Jordanz is a strain for experienced consumers who like getting things done with energy–socializing, working, or a heavy gym session. Medical patients may find Jordanz helps with general aches and pains and lack of appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jordanz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.