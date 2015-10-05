ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
J's Famous Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain J's Famous Kush.

Avatar for 44WildWeedWoman44
Member since 2017
Just tried one small j. This helped spasms, anxiety, depression, energy and so euphoric.....tonnes of get-up-and-go. I will add more once I have another🙂
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Polecatt613
Member since 2013
One of the best strains I have tried, old school skunk vibes from this stuff. Expect it to stink up your house, and leave you giggling like a school girl. Also know as "JFK Kush" it's a strain you need to try at least once in your life!
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for spiroll
Member since 2015
Definitely has the skunky smell going on. It took a few minutes to kick in, but after that I felt buzzed and distant/detached, hyper-focused. I didn't have any visual disturbances with it, and my artistic mindset was just not there. Zero paranoia for me with this. I was feeling all-over-the-pl...
FocusedHungryRelaxed
