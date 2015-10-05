We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
One of the best strains I have tried, old school skunk vibes from this stuff. Expect it to stink up your house, and leave you giggling like a school girl. Also know as "JFK Kush" it's a strain you need to try at least once in your life!
Definitely has the skunky smell going on. It took a few minutes to kick in, but after that I felt buzzed and distant/detached, hyper-focused. I didn't have any visual disturbances with it, and my artistic mindset was just not there. Zero paranoia for me with this.
I was feeling all-over-the-pl...