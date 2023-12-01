Juicy Berry reviews
Juicy Berry strain effects
Juicy Berry strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........p
December 1, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
One of my favorite hybrids for sure. I love how I get a good high without that super “Stoney” feeling. Helps me focus and relax so I’m not tense and anxious but I’m still able to get work done. Sometimes I find some hybrid strains get me nonverbal lol but this one is great in the way where I feel normal enough to still be chatty. A great day time strain if you wanna get some stuff done!
w........s
October 15, 2023
Energetic
Uplifted
I'm blazed. It taste good too. From tampa fla.🫡
s........a
November 4, 2023
Creative
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
The taste of this flower was just as good as the effects.It’s a must try if you can find it.REALLY Fruity flavor and will leave you happy and chatty.