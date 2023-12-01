One of my favorite hybrids for sure. I love how I get a good high without that super “Stoney” feeling. Helps me focus and relax so I’m not tense and anxious but I’m still able to get work done. Sometimes I find some hybrid strains get me nonverbal lol but this one is great in the way where I feel normal enough to still be chatty. A great day time strain if you wanna get some stuff done!

