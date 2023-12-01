Juicy Berry
Juicy Berry effects are mostly energizing.
Juicy Berry is a hybrid cannabis strain released by Trulieve in Florida in 2023. It’s a complex strain made from a genetic cross of Grape Pie x Tahoe OG x Strawnana. Like its name, Juicy Berry has a strong berry aroma, with sweet and skunky notes and a slightly sour flavor. This strain induces happiness, creativity, and chattiness, while also helping address pain and anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Juicy Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Juicy Berry strain effects
Juicy Berry strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
