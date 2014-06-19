We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 64%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 44%
Creative 35%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 31%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 15%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 4%
Reviews
620
gremlinbucket
Member since 2020
Im more of a downer smoker but this strain is reallt nice. Its a really good strain to smoke before you go into school or work because it gives you more of an open mind to accept information, puts you in a good mood, and allows you to focus. At home its good to clean the house, work on some crafts a...
One of the best strains I’ve smoked. Expected it to be weak as the THC is almost 15% lower than what I usually smoke, and Juicy Fruit absolutely wrecked me. Wonderful strain that helps with pain but makes it very hard to be serious and focus, overall a great strain.
Amazingly smooth morning medication. I consume this in flower form along with my BioCoffee. It calms my anxiety, and relaxes my stress levels, as I manage a salon full of women...need I say more? 😏
Nice fruity taste, not harsh at all. I inhale and count to 10, feeling the clouds float through m...