Juicy Fruit reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Juicy Fruit.

Effects

445 people reported 3447 effects
Happy 64%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 44%
Creative 35%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 31%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 15%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

620

Avatar for gremlinbucket
Member since 2020
Im more of a downer smoker but this strain is reallt nice. Its a really good strain to smoke before you go into school or work because it gives you more of an open mind to accept information, puts you in a good mood, and allows you to focus. At home its good to clean the house, work on some crafts a...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Andritis
Member since 2020
i despise this strain makes me shake uncontrollably
Happy
Avatar for Activeeco
Member since 2020
One of the best strains I’ve smoked. Expected it to be weak as the THC is almost 15% lower than what I usually smoke, and Juicy Fruit absolutely wrecked me. Wonderful strain that helps with pain but makes it very hard to be serious and focus, overall a great strain.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Frawnty
Member since 2020
Perfect wake and bake strain. It’s nice fruity aroma prepares you for the hard, but steady hits you’ll get from this strain.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Photos

Avatar for fredftb420
Member since 2018
Fruity taste, awesome high, amazing strain!!!
Avatar for NuggetOnFire
Member since 2020
My favorite strain yet! Juicy Fruit had me feeling calm yet energized. I was so relaxed and absolutely nothing could bother me. Highly recommended!
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for eric_tulloch
Member since 2014
Super dank got me very high. Got beat up by mom when she found out. Didn’t feel a thing at all. Woke up still high
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for TheLyftedPisces
Member since 2019
Amazingly smooth morning medication. I consume this in flower form along with my BioCoffee. It calms my anxiety, and relaxes my stress levels, as I manage a salon full of women...need I say more? 😏 Nice fruity taste, not harsh at all. I inhale and count to 10, feeling the clouds float through m...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused