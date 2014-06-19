ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Juicy Fruit
Hybrid

4.1 631 reviews

Juicy Fruit

aka Fruity Juice

Also known as Fruity Juice, this cannabis strain was developed by Sensi Seeds. Crossed with pure Afghani indica and pure Thai sativa, Juicy Fruit is a large-leafed, thick-stemmed plant with colors of green and purple. Once broken up, colors of lavender, orange, and amber-purple float throughout the trichome heads and into the stems. Flowering time is approximately 7-9 weeks, with a THC level measuring about 15-20%. Smells are described as ranging from tangy and sweet, sort of like fruit punch and lemons, to a blend of piña colada and plums. The effects begin with a dizzy, light-headed feeling and can last up to 3 hours. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

445 people reported 3447 effects
Happy 64%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 44%
Creative 35%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 31%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 15%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

631

Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Fantastic wake and bake ... Especially if you were feeling a wee bit grumpy. You can't hold back the automatic smile that this strain brings on. If you're into euphoria (and who isn't?) it's your strain. This one was clear headed as well and made the day fly by in a fun filled way. I'd purchas...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for inkedhoudini
Member since 2011
Juicy Fruit is a definite favorite! I have some everyday at breakfast to wake up. It puts a smile on my face every time I open the jar and get a smell of this beautiful strain. If you like Sativa as I do then you will love Juicy Fruit. If you are a regular smoker (I actually vape) and you enjoy your...
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for numbchuck15
Member since 2016
Fairly intense head high, with a pretty hard come down. Great for a long party then helping you crash after Waffle House.
HappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for hotrod1228
Member since 2014
words, man. lots of em. making sounds from consonants and nouns that form syllables and then sentences that can become pictures in your head or dreams in your heart or can make the tears flow and become one more burden taxing your back and your soul. sometimes the sounds are laughter that rolls fro...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Rcoates753
Member since 2013
I just smoked a joint of this. I can feel it behind my eyes right now. This strain just made me realize why I was first drawn to the Hybrids. One day I smoked a joint. After, I noticed that the high was somehow off. After talking to my cousin, he told me that it was most likely a Sativa. So fro...
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Juicy Fruit
First strain child
Fruit Rollupz
child
Second strain child
Harmonia
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for growing Juicy Fruit cannabis
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: We Miss Craymond, Too