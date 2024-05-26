Jungle Boogie
Jungle Boogie effects are mostly calming.
Jungle Boogie potency is higher THC than average.
Jungle Boogie is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cat Princess Genetics from a genetic cross of One Last Dance x Free Willy and grown exclusively for Platinum Funk. This strain produces heavy banana and diesel terps, with soothing, focused effects. Jungle Boogie grows into bushy plants and deep purple buds with orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Boogie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Jungle Boogie strain effects
Jungle Boogie strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
